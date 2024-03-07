Watch Now
What are the top concerns parents have for their children in Tennessee?

Results of the 2024 Vanderbilt Child Health Poll
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 10:23:17-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The results are in for the annual poll of Tennessee parents from the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy. What are the top concerns parents have for their children?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Carolyn Heinrich, PhD, University Distinguished Professor of Public Policy and Education at Vanderbilt and Kelsey Gastineau, MD, MPH, Pediatric Hospitalist at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt to discuss their findings.

Click here to learn more about the 2024 Vanderbilt Child Health Poll.

