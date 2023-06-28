What Are You Cooking This Summer? with Chef Star
What are you cooking for the 4th of July holiday? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Celebrity Chef Star Maye to talk about Nick's favorite thing: food.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 11:09:54-04
For more information about Shugga Hi,click here.
Follow Chef Star on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chef_star_maye/
