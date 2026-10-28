What Counts as Medical Malpractice?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Medical malpractice can be a complex and emotional issue for patients and families who believe a medical error may have caused serious harm.

On this episode of MorningLine, board-certified medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm joined us to discuss the basics of medical malpractice law, including what qualifies as a potential case and the legal standards that must be met to pursue a claim.

Throughout the program, viewers called in with questions about their own healthcare experiences, seeking guidance on whether their situations might constitute medical malpractice. The discussion provided insight into the challenges of these cases, the importance of medical records and expert review, and the options available to patients who are looking for answers and accountability.

Visit kellyfirm.net or call 615-800-0000 to get a free consultation.

This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.

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