What is Juneteenth? MorningLine

Prof. Tiffany Patterson- Vanderbilt Univ.
Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. On today's MorningLine, we learn more about this important date and its history. Professor Tiffany Patterson joins us for this important discussion.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 20, 2022
