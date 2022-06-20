NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. On today's MorningLine, we learn more about this important date and its history. Professor Tiffany Patterson joins us for this important discussion.
What is Juneteenth? MorningLine
Prof. Tiffany Patterson- Vanderbilt Univ.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 12:23:07-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. On today's MorningLine, we learn more about this important date and its history. Professor Tiffany Patterson joins us for this important discussion.
