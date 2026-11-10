What is Power of Attorney and Why Do You Need One?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planning for the future can mean making some difficult decisions, but having the right legal documents in place can help protect you and your family.

On this episode of MorningLine, attorney Chris Johnson with Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning discusses the importance of estate planning, including wills, trusts and powers of attorney.

He explains why a power of attorney can be an important part of planning ahead, who you may want to choose to make decisions on your behalf, and what can happen if those plans are not in place when an unexpected illness or emergency occurs. Johnson also answers viewer questions and shares what families should consider when reviewing or updating their estate plans.

Visit https://www.tn-elderlaw.com/ or call 615-824-2571 for more information.

This episode is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.