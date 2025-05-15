NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is Rule of Law and is it in danger?
On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by the President of the Nashville Bar Association, Joseph Hubbard, to discuss rule of law and the current issues facing attorneys and the judicial system.
Visit nashvillebar.org for more information about the Nashville Bar Association.
If you are looking for a free attorney, please consider the following options from the Nashville Bar Association:
- Dial-A-Lawyer: Call 615-242-9727 on the 1st Tuesday of every month from 6-8 pm for free general legal advice. More information can be found here.
- Legal Aid Society of Middle TN Free Legal Clinics: Visit the LAS website for a list of free legal clinics offered every month across the Middle Tennessee region. Consider registering ahead of time to reserve your place in line.
- Search the Attorney Directory by Practice Area. This is a free service is offered on the nashvillebar.org website. You can search for an attorney by practice area and contact the attorney's firm directly to see if they may be able to take your case. (Note: Each attorney will have their own fee structures that apply to their practice and we cannot guarantee they will be able to take your case.)
- Additional Resources: Visit our resources page to find additional resources, including organizations that may offer free legal services.