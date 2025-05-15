NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is Rule of Law and is it in danger?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by the President of the Nashville Bar Association, Joseph Hubbard, to discuss rule of law and the current issues facing attorneys and the judicial system.

Visit nashvillebar.org for more information about the Nashville Bar Association.

If you are looking for a free attorney, please consider the following options from the Nashville Bar Association:

