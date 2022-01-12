NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've probably heard about the winter blues, but did you know that it is an actual disorder that can be diagnosed and treated? On today's MorningLine we learn more about Seasonal Affective Disorder with Dr. Dennis McCleod from Vanderbilt. Be sure to watch to learn more.
What is Seasonal Affective Disorder & How to Manage It: MorningLine
Conversation with Dr. Dennis McCleod
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 12:00:36-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've probably heard about the winter blues, but did you know that it is an actual disorder that can be diagnosed and treated? On today's MorningLine we learn more about Seasonal Affective Disorder with Dr. Dennis McCleod from Vanderbilt. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.