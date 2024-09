NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Who is the 13th juror and what role do they play in jury trials?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Medical Malpractice Attorney, Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm, to discuss the 13th juror as well as the types of medical malpractice cases he's seeing an increase in.

Call 615-800-00 or Click here for more information about The Kelly Firm.

This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.