What is the difference between service and therapy pets?
Prev
Next
Is there a difference between a therapy dog and a service dog? On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Allison Fields, Chief of Staff at Bellshire Family Vet answers that question and discusses the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Foundation.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 12:32:08-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is there a difference between a therapy dog and a service dog?
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Allison Fields, Chief of Staff at Bellshire Family Vet answers that question and discusses the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Foundation.
Click here for more information about Tennessee Veterinary Medical Foundation or to make a donation.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.