What to do if you suspect someone is being trafficked

Since 1997, Thistle Farms has provided safe housing, supportive healing, and meaningful employment for women survivors of human trafficking. Do you know how to spot someone who is being trafficked? What should you do in that situation? On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with the CEO of Thistle Farms, Tasha Kennard, to discuss human trafficking and Thistle Farms' work. For more information: To contact Thistle Farms: Thistlefarms.org 615-298-1140 5122 Charlotte Ave, Nashville TN 37209 To report suspected trafficking: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Hotline ItHasToStop.com 1-855-55-TNHTH / 1-855-558-6484
For more information:

To contact Thistle Farms:
Thistlefarms.org
615-298-1140
5122 Charlotte Ave, Nashville TN 37209

To report suspected trafficking:
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Hotline
ItHasToStop.com
1-855-55-TNHTH / 1-855-558-6484

