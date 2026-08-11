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What to look for when touring a nursing home facility

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by attorney Barbara McGinnis from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law &amp; Estate Planning to discuss what you should look for when you tour a nursing home. This episode is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law &amp; Estate Planning.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though the state has removed nursing home inspection reports from their website, there is another way you can look up nursing homes scores.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by attorney Barbara McGinnis from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning to discuss what you should look for when you tour a nursing home and how you can look up nursing home rankings.

visit https://www.tn-elderlaw.com/ or call 615-824-2571 for more information.

This episode is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning.

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