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What You Need to Know Before You Vote

League of Women Voters answer your questions about checking if you are registered, what to bring to the polls, and how to get assistance when at the polls.
President of League of Women Voters Tennessee Debby Gould and LWV TN Chair of Voter Services Kathy Anderson are our guests.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the biggest questions or concerns for voters surrounding Tennessee's November 3rd election? Debby Gould Nashville President of The League of Women Voters of Tennessee and Kathy Anderson, Chair of Voter Services answer your questions about registration, what you need to take with you to the polls, rules about who can assist you in the voting booth and the biggest mistakes you don't want to make.

For more information:
Secretary of State's Office
GoVoteTN.gov
Official Election Hotline: 1-877-850-4959

Davidson County Election Commission
nashville.gov/vote
615-862-8800
TTY 1-800-848-0298 relay 771

League of Women Voters
www.LWVTN.org
vote411.org
629-777-5677

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