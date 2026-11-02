What You Need to Know Before You Vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the biggest questions or concerns for voters surrounding Tennessee's November 3rd election? Debby Gould Nashville President of The League of Women Voters of Tennessee and Kathy Anderson, Chair of Voter Services answer your questions about registration, what you need to take with you to the polls, rules about who can assist you in the voting booth and the biggest mistakes you don't want to make.
For more information:
Secretary of State's Office
GoVoteTN.gov
Official Election Hotline: 1-877-850-4959
Davidson County Election Commission
nashville.gov/vote
615-862-8800
TTY 1-800-848-0298 relay 771
League of Women Voters
www.LWVTN.org
vote411.org
629-777-5677