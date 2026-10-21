Why Can’t You Sleep? A Sleep Doctor Explains Common Sleep Problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t always as easy as it sounds. Many people struggle with falling asleep, staying asleep or waking up feeling tired even after spending hours in bed.

Sleep doctor Dr. Bijoy John joins MorningLine to discuss common sleep problems and the factors that may be getting in the way of quality rest. The conversation explores sleep habits, snoring, sleep apnea and other concerns that can leave people wondering why they’re still tired.

Dr. John also shares practical ways to build healthier sleep habits and explains when ongoing sleep problems may be worth discussing with a healthcare professional.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Sleep Wellness Clinics of America

Sleep Fix Academy

Order Dr. John's Book on Amazon

Follow Dr. John on Social Media:

Facebook

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LOCATION

Sleep Wellness Clinics of America

1612 Westgate Circle, Suite 210

Brentwood, TN 37027

p: 615-685-4670

hours: Mon. - Fri., 8a - 5p

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