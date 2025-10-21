Why do domestic violence victims stay?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One in four women will become a victim of domestic violence in her lifetime. Tennessee ranks 7th overall in the nation for the number of women killed by men. Why do victims stay? What services are available for domestic violence victims?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Sharon Roberson, President & CEO of the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee to talk about domestic violence and the services provided by the YWCA.

Crisis & Support Helplines:

The 24-hour Domestic Violence Crisis & Support Helpline: 1-800-334-4628.

The crisis line is answered by staff who offer counseling and safety planning, as well as arrange transportation and admission to the shelter.

YWCA's domestic violence text line: 615-983-5170

