NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's fair time in Tennessee and Nick Beres is talking fair food and carnival rides with Randall Clemons from the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair.
Wilson County - TN State Fair
Randall Clemons joins Nick Beres to talk about the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:50:36-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.