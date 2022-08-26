Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

Wilson County - TN State Fair

Randall Clemons joins Nick Beres to talk about the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair.
It's fair time in Tennessee and Nick Beres is talking fair food and carnival rides with Randall Clemons from the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:50:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's fair time in Tennessee and Nick Beres is talking fair food and carnival rides with Randall Clemons from the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap