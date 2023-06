NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elder abuse can show up in many different ways. Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Sara Fowler, Director of Aging and Disability Services, and Rachel Solava, Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator, for the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) to discuss signs of elder abuse and how GNRC can help.

Helpful phone numbers:

GNRC’s Helpline – 615-255-1010

Adult Protective Services – 888-277-8366

Ombudsman Support – 615-850-3918