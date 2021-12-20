National Politics With Congressman Jim Cooper: Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we approach the end of 2021, it has been another challenging year for the nation. COVID-19, with its seemingly never-ending variants, continues to rage. While the economy has shown some signs of improvement, inflation has spiked to its highest level in 40 years. That includes consumer prices which saw their largest one month increase ever this week. Congress seems more divided than ever beginning with the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. One person in the middle of all this is Nashville Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper. He is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week. Congressman Cooper has always been willing to come on the program and answer questions.