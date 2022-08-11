WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by film critic Jason Shawhan to discuss what movies were worth watching during the summer season and what movies to look forward to for the fall season on this episode of OpenLine.
2022 Summer movies and Fall movies
What movies are coming up for the 2022 fall season?
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 13:49:51-04
