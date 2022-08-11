Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

2022 Summer movies and Fall movies

What movies are coming up for the 2022 fall season?
Ben Hall is joined by film critic Jason Shawhan to discuss what movies were worth watching during the summer season and what movies to look forward to for the fall season on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 13:49:51-04

