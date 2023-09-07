Watch Now
2023 Public Education Landscape

Quanita Adams, Graham Spencer, and Paula Pendergrass our are guests.
Members of MNEA join Ben on this edition of OpenLine to discuss teacher and student needs.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 13:09:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of MNEA join Ben Hall to discuss what teachers and students need to bring students up to speed after the pandemic.

