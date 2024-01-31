2023 State of the Child
Kylie Graves and Richard Kennedy are our guests.
Kylie Graves and Richard Kennedy with Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth join Ben on this edition of OpenLine to discuss the 2023 Tennessee State of the Child.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth representatives Kylie Graves and Richard Kennedy join OpenLine to share the results of the 2023 Tennessee State of the Child Survey.
To view the survey, visit Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.
