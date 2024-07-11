NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Film critics with the Music City Film Critics Association share thoughts on the sequel-heavy summer movie lineup. But are there some fresh flicks out there poised to become an instant classic?
2024 Summer Movies: More Sequels, or Finally Some Originality?
Sean Atkins and Michael Compton with the Music City Film Critics Association are our guests.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jul 11, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.