Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

2024 Summer Movies: More Sequels, or Finally Some Originality?

Sean Atkins and Michael Compton with the Music City Film Critics Association are our guests.
Sean Atkins and Michael Compton with Music City Film Critics Association join the program to discuss upcoming summer movies and how the Paramount/Skydance deal could transform the outlook of Hollywood's dismal performance since the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jul 11, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Film critics with the Music City Film Critics Association share thoughts on the sequel-heavy summer movie lineup. But are there some fresh flicks out there poised to become an instant classic?

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community