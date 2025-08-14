A Conversation with State Senator Heidi Campbell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of OpenLine. Callers ask various questions surrounding the Boring Company tunnel under the city of Nashville, the state of TN vs City of Nashville dynamic, state law that would decrease Nashville's city council by half, and if there was a way to send more retail sales taxes spent in other counties back to the people who spent the money. Senator Heidi Campbell believes that politics in the state has become totalitarian over the years and people need to demand their voice back.