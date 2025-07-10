A Look at New Tennessee Laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Senator Charlane Oliver of District 19 and host Ben Hall discuss the new laws that were enacted July 1st from the last legislative session. The two disect who and what companies were behind the bills that became law and what it means to the average Tennessean. Some of the topics were about School Vouchers, mass deportation, raising interest rate caps and increase borrowing costs on second mortgages and home equity loans, the dismantling of the human rights commission, banning THCa smokeable hemp and farming, and a law that opens wetlands to development.