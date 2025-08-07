Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A New Davidson County Office of Deeds

New, modern, high tech and user friendly.
Karen Johnson Register of Deeds and Jack Brown Chief Deputy Register of Davidson County are our guests
OpenLine - 080625 New Office of Deeds P1
OpenLine - 080625 New Office of Deeds P2
OpenLine - 080625 New Office of Deeds P3
OpenLine - 080625 New Office of Deeds P4
OpenLine - 080625 New Office of Deeds P5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After spending several years inside the Bridgestone Arena office space, the Office of Deeds moves to a new space at 300 Deaderick Street in Nashville. Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson and Chief Deputy Register Jack Brown shows us the open feeling of the plan decked out with the latest technology and new services for the future like Real ID Licenses, passports and a Veteran ID booth. The Office of Deeds provides services including archives, microfilm microfiche, old index books, specialize databases and computer workstations to access documents like deeds, mortgages, powers of attorney, liens and more.

