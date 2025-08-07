A New Davidson County Office of Deeds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After spending several years inside the Bridgestone Arena office space, the Office of Deeds moves to a new space at 300 Deaderick Street in Nashville. Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson and Chief Deputy Register Jack Brown shows us the open feeling of the plan decked out with the latest technology and new services for the future like Real ID Licenses, passports and a Veteran ID booth. The Office of Deeds provides services including archives, microfilm microfiche, old index books, specialize databases and computer workstations to access documents like deeds, mortgages, powers of attorney, liens and more.