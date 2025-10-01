A Synthetic Opioid from the Past Resurfaces

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have dominated recent headlines due to their extreme potency and high overdose risk.

Narcan (naloxone)—a life-saving medication—has been instrumental in reversing overdoses from opioids and similar drugs, saving thousands of lives.

But now, an older drug developed in the 1950s is reemerging on the illicit market: nitazenes. Originally synthesized as a pain medication, nitazenes were never approved for medical use. Mixed into street drugs, often without the buyer’s knowledge, they can be 10–50 times more powerful than fentanyl and thousands of times stronger than morphine. This potency makes them especially deadly.

Multiple doses of Narcan may be required—sometimes 2 or more—to reverse the effects. Many healthcare professionals are unaware of nitazenes and may not test specifically for them. Most street drug user don't know what substances they're actually consuming which delays proper treatment.

Dr. Shravani Durbhakula, M.D., M.P.H.,

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Division of Pain Management at Vanderbilt University Medical Center,

is actively researching the nitazene overdosing problem—including testing methods and reporting trends—to help combat this growing threat. Dr. Durbhakula says nitazines require more awareness, testing and preparedness for both medical professionals and the public.

