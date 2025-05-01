Affordable Housing with a Median Income

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When the median price of a home in Davidson County is more than 5x that of the median income of its residents, how do you bridge the gap? Host Ben Hall leads a discussion with NAREB-Nashville President Shawanda Dodson-Crawford, Principal Broker of ABL Realty Services Dan Lane and Broker for ABL Realty Services Tony Lane. The group address affordable housing issues, the reason for the surge in property values, property reassessment in Davidson County and the the city's new Unified Housing Strategy.