Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Albert Bender - Native American Heritage Month

Carrie Sharp and Albert Bender discuss Native American Heritage Month
On this episode of OpenLine, Carrie Sharp and Albert Bender, Coordinator for the American Indian Coalition of Nashville, discuss past and present issues involving indigenous people and how the public can help raise awareness.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 14:15:36-05

On this episode of OpenLine, Carrie Sharp and Albert Bender, Coordinator for the American Indian Coalition of Nashville, discuss past and present issues involving indigenous people and how the public can help raise awareness.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap