On this episode of OpenLine, Carrie Sharp and Albert Bender, Coordinator for the American Indian Coalition of Nashville, discuss past and present issues involving indigenous people and how the public can help raise awareness.
Albert Bender - Native American Heritage Month
Carrie Sharp and Albert Bender discuss Native American Heritage Month
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 14:15:36-05
On this episode of OpenLine, Carrie Sharp and Albert Bender, Coordinator for the American Indian Coalition of Nashville, discuss past and present issues involving indigenous people and how the public can help raise awareness.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.