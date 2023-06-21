Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Alzheimer's Research at Vanderbilt

What can Alzheimer's researchers conducting studies at Vanderbilt hope to find out?
Angela Jefferson with VUMC discusses Alzheimer's research being conducted at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 16:04:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Angela Jefferson, PhD, joins OpenLine to share details about the observational studies underway at Vanderbilt regarding the gradual progression of - and potential treatment for - Alzheimer's.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!