An American's Journey of Birthright Citizenship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Birthright citizenship is in jeopardy with President Trump's executive order in direct violation of the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and Section 1401a of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The Supreme Court at the end of June issued a ruling that limits the ability of federal judges to issue universal injunctions, but did not rule on the legality of President's Trump's Executive Order. With this ambiguity, it is unclear how it will affect thousands of children and adults of undocumented parents who were in the process of citizenship. The bigger question is how this ruling on universal injunctions might affect other efforts to push back on executive policies under Trump and future presidents. Nashville City Council Member Terry Vo shares her family's immigration story and her rise into politics.