Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

Anti-LGBTQAI+ Bills In TN Legislature

Several Bills in the Tennessee House and Senate targeting the LGBTQAI+ community, will contradict the Federal Supreme Court rulings and could lead businesses into lawsuits.
Chris Sanders, Executive Director of the Tennessee Equality Project
OpenLine - 022626 anti-LGBTQZI+ bills in TN Leg P1
OpenLine - 022626 anti-LGBTQZI+ bills in TN Leg P2
OpenLine - 022626 anti-LGBTQZI+ bills in TN Leg P3
OpenLine - 022626 anti-LGBTQZI+ bills in TN Leg P4
OpenLine - 022626 anti-LGBTQZI+ bills in TN Leg P5
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Bills in the Tennessee House and Senate targeting the LGBTQAI+ community, will contradict Federal Supreme Court rulings and could lead businesses into lawsuits. Executive Director of Tennessee Equality Project Chris Sanders says that these bills need to be severely scrutinized for constitutionality and equal protection of the law. "These bills deserve study and pause." When speaking about HB1472/SB1745 bills, "This is a bad move in this state for employers because it puts employers between this federal Supreme Court case (Bostock Act) and state law... That's not a spot you want employers in."

Other legislative bills will affect how you or loved ones are treated at medical facilities like hospitals, banks and financial institutions, and other private businesses.

The overlay of what is happening in the country at the federal level, the rhetoric seems to be trickling down to Tennessee. "The Tennessee House of Representative is one of the most dangerous policy-making bodies in this country for LGBTQ people."
To Look up legislation or legislators Link to:
Tennessee House and Senate
HB1473/SB1746 Bulso and Bowling
HB1474/SB1746 Bulso and Hensley
HB1472/SB1745 bulso and Bowling
HB1665/SB1664 Maberry and Rose
HB1666/SB1665 Maberry and Rose

Link to:
Tennessee Equality Project

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.