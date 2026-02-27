Anti-LGBTQAI+ Bills In TN Legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Bills in the Tennessee House and Senate targeting the LGBTQAI+ community, will contradict Federal Supreme Court rulings and could lead businesses into lawsuits. Executive Director of Tennessee Equality Project Chris Sanders says that these bills need to be severely scrutinized for constitutionality and equal protection of the law. "These bills deserve study and pause." When speaking about HB1472/SB1745 bills, "This is a bad move in this state for employers because it puts employers between this federal Supreme Court case (Bostock Act) and state law... That's not a spot you want employers in."

Other legislative bills will affect how you or loved ones are treated at medical facilities like hospitals, banks and financial institutions, and other private businesses.

The overlay of what is happening in the country at the federal level, the rhetoric seems to be trickling down to Tennessee. "The Tennessee House of Representative is one of the most dangerous policy-making bodies in this country for LGBTQ people."

To Look up legislation or legislators Link to:

Tennessee House and Senate

HB1473/SB1746 Bulso and Bowling

HB1474/SB1746 Bulso and Hensley

HB1472/SB1745 bulso and Bowling

HB1665/SB1664 Maberry and Rose

HB1666/SB1665 Maberry and Rose

Link to:

Tennessee Equality Project