Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Anti-Transgender legislation and how it impacts the community

How will these bills impact the trans community?
Carrie Sharp is joined by Dahron Johnson, a trans athlete that works in conjunction with the Tennessee Equality Project, to discuss anti-transgender legislation and how it impacts the trans community in this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:32:31-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Carrie Sharp is joined by Dahron Johnson, a trans athlete that works in conjunction with the Tennessee Equality Project, to discuss anti-transgender legislation and how it impacts the trans community in this episode of OpenLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap