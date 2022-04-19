WTVF-NASHVILLE —Carrie Sharp is joined by Dahron Johnson, a trans athlete that works in conjunction with the Tennessee Equality Project, to discuss anti-transgender legislation and how it impacts the trans community in this episode of OpenLine.
Anti-Transgender legislation and how it impacts the community
How will these bills impact the trans community?
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:32:31-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.