API Month 2024 - The Importance of Inclusivity

Andre Churchwell, Terry Vo, and Joseph Gutierrez are our guests.
Guests from Vanderbilt's Then and Now Panel join to discuss the significance of Asian American heritage, personal identity, and how the community in Nashville is changing.
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 02, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three panelists join this edition of OpenLine to share perspectives on what it means to live as an Asian American in Nashville, and how the growing demographic contributes to the local economy.

