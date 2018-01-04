Are Nashvillians Financially Literate?

8:48 PM, Jan 3, 2018
23 mins ago

Not all Nashville Citizens are benefiting from the cities continued financial growth. Mayor Megan Barry believes that some of that is because Nashville is not financially inclusive. John Murphy of the Financial Empowerment Center joins OpenLine to discuss how we can change that.

Not all Nashville Citizens are benefiting from the cities continued financial growth. Mayor Megan Barry believes that some of that is because Nashville is not financially inclusive. John Murphy of the Financial Empowerment Center joins OpenLine to discuss how we can change that.

Not all Nashville Citizens are benefiting from the cities continued financial growth. Mayor Megan Barry believes that some of that is because Nashville is not financially inclusive. John Murphy of the Financial Empowerment Center joins OpenLine to discuss how we can change that.

Not all Nashville Citizens are benefiting from the cities continued financial growth. Mayor Megan Barry believes that some of that is because Nashville is not financially inclusive. John Murphy of the Financial Empowerment Center joins OpenLine to discuss how we can change that.

Not all Nashville Citizens are benefiting from the cities continued financial growth. Mayor Megan Barry believes that some of that is because Nashville is not financially inclusive. John Murphy of the Financial Empowerment Center joins OpenLine to discuss how we can change that.

Not all Nashville Citizens are benefiting from the cities continued financial growth. Mayor Megan Barry believes that some of that is because Nashville is not financially inclusive. John Murphy of the Financial Empowerment Center joins OpenLine to discuss how we can change that.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video