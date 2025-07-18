Are Tennessee DUI Laws Tough Enough?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vehicular crashes involving alcohol has been on the rise over the last 10 years. Then, add in people using illegal or prescription drugs and then getting into the car, how do we curb these impaired drivers from killing others on the road? What have Tennessee lawmakers done to reverse this trend? Norris Skelley, MADD Tennessee State Board Member and Aline Skelley, MADD Volunteer Victim Advocate along with host Kelsey Gibbs discuss the crash fatality and injury statistics and new laws to help curb this preventable situation.