NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 28-year-old delivering a baby in America is more likely to die from complications during pregnancy than their German counterpart. Why is that, and what other disparities in the American healthcare systems are impacting you? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Are You Affected by Disparities in the U.S. Healthcare System?
Dr. Chike Nzerue with Meharry Medical College is our guest.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 13:16:21-05
