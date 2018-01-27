Ask the Attorney Jan 2018

9:35 PM, Jan 26, 2018

Kevin Kennedy returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.

Kevin Kennedy returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.

Kevin Kennedy returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.

Kevin Kennedy returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.

Kevin Kennedy returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.

Kevin Kennedy returns to OpenLine to answer your legal questions.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video