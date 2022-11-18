Watch Now
Ask the Attorney - Kevin Kennedy

Kevin Kennedy answers all your legal questions on this edition of OpenLine, hosted by Chuck Long.
Chuck Long and attorney Kevin Kennedy help callers on a variety of issues from real estate to changing attorneys.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 18, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Chuck Long and Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm open up the phone lines and answer all your legal questions in this edition of Ask the Attorney.

