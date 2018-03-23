Ask the Attorney March 2018
Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm returns to answer your legal questions.
Ask the Attorney March 2018
Kevin Kennedy of the Kennedy Law Firm returns to answer your legal questions.
Que Pasa Nashville:Zulfat Suara
Nashville have had a big growth and shift in demographics in the past decade. On today's show, Cristina Allen is joined by Zulfat Suara,…
Criminal Justice Reform
Each year in Davidson County, thousands of legally innocent people are in jail cells — not because they have been found dangerous or at…
MorningLine- Do you Suffer From Seasonal...
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. Cosby Stone to talk about allergies, some ways to…
MorningLine- Child Marriage Bill
Is it time to set an age limit on marriage? According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 7,670 minors wed in…
The Davis Cup
Rick Byrd and Scott Ramsey join SportsLine to talk about the upcoming Davis Cup coming to Belmont.
Transgender Bathroom Bill
Does Tennessee need Transgender Bathroom Legislation? Last week a bill was sponsored by Representative Andy Holt that would require…
Mental Illness and Mass Shootings
Blaming Mental Illness for Mass Shootings is highly misleading, stigmatizing, and potentially gets in the way of meaningful gun safety reform…