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Ask the Attorney: When should you let the lawyer do the talking?

At what point should you consult an attorney? What are the benefits of having an attorney do the talking? On this episode of OpenLine: Ask the Attorney, host Chuck Long is joined by Attorney Kevin Kennedy from The Kennedy Law Firm to discuss why you can't afford to not consult a lawyer in legal matters. Call The Kennedy Law Firm at 931-340-6589 This program is paid for by The Kennedy Law Firm, PLLC
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At what point should you consult an attorney? What are the benefits of having an attorney do the talking?

On this episode of OpenLine: Ask the Attorney, host Chuck Long is joined by Attorney Kevin Kennedy from The Kennedy Law Firm to discuss why you can't afford to not consult a lawyer in legal matters.

Kevin addresses questions from viewers about a variety of topics like: issues with neighbors, neighborhood speeding, rules of the road, what you should do if you are in a wreck, should you consult AI for legal advice and more.

Call The Kennedy Law Firm at 931-645-9900.

This program is paid for by The Kennedy Law Firm, PLLC

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