Ask the Attorney: When should you let the lawyer do the talking?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At what point should you consult an attorney? What are the benefits of having an attorney do the talking?

On this episode of OpenLine: Ask the Attorney, host Chuck Long is joined by Attorney Kevin Kennedy from The Kennedy Law Firm to discuss why you can't afford to not consult a lawyer in legal matters.

Kevin addresses questions from viewers about a variety of topics like: issues with neighbors, neighborhood speeding, rules of the road, what you should do if you are in a wreck, should you consult AI for legal advice and more.

Call The Kennedy Law Firm at 931-645-9900.

This program is paid for by The Kennedy Law Firm, PLLC