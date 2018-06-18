Ask the Expert: Addiction and Mental Health Treatment June 2018

Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 2:03PM CDT expiring June 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson

Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 1:45AM CDT expiring June 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence

Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 3:15AM CDT expiring June 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall

Heat Advisory issued June 18 at 3:15AM CDT expiring June 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall

Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 2:37PM CDT expiring June 18 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall