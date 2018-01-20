Ask the Expert: Jan 2018

9:33 PM, Jan 19, 2018

Resident Care Director of Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted living Center in Murfreesboro joins OpenLine to answer questions about assisted living and memory care.

Resident Care Director of Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted living Center in Murfreesboro joins OpenLine to answer questions about assisted living and memory care.

Resident Care Director of Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted living Center in Murfreesboro joins OpenLine to answer questions about assisted living and memory care.

Resident Care Director of Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted living Center in Murfreesboro joins OpenLine to answer questions about assisted living and memory care.

Resident Care Director of Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted living Center in Murfreesboro joins OpenLine to answer questions about assisted living and memory care.

Resident Care Director of Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted living Center in Murfreesboro joins OpenLine to answer questions about assisted living and memory care.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video