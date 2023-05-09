Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Ask the Gardener

Get the answers to all your gardening questions here on this edition of OpenLine.
Austin Lohin from Bates Nursery answers viewers' questions about gardening and planting.
Posted at 2:12 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 15:12:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Lohin from Bates Nursery answers viewers' questions about all things gardening. Contact Bates Nursery by phoning 615-876-1014 or by visiting them at 3810 Whites Creek Pike.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap