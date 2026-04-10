Autism Acceptance and Understanding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One in 31 children in the US are identified as Autistic. While boys are more likely to be diagnosed than girls, many young girls and others may be underdiagnosed or diagnosed later in life.

Music Producer and Autism Podcaster Tony Mantor has interviewed many families and people with Autism. He found that every person he met with Autism was misunderstood or overlooked when it came to employment as well as social interactions. He hopes that people will take the time to get to know someone with Autism, they could be your best employee and your loyalist friend.

Jessica Moore, Executive Director of Autism Tennessee suggests a shift in mindset to understanding and supporting, create more sensory-friendly and inclusive spaces, be open to different communication styles and use organizations like AutismTN that are building real, local impact.

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