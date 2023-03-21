Watch Now
Autism and Innovation in the Workplace

How can hiring neurodivergent employees increase success in business? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Tim Vogus of Vanderbilt University highlights the importance of having people on the autism spectrum in the workplace.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 21, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Tim Vogus of Vanderbilt University's Frist Center of Autism and Innovation shares the importance of having neurodivergent workers and what they may contribute beyond the known stereotypes.

