WTVF-NASHVILLE — Tim Vogus of Vanderbilt University's Frist Center of Autism and Innovation shares the importance of having neurodivergent workers and what they may contribute beyond the known stereotypes.
Autism and Innovation in the Workplace
How can hiring neurodivergent employees increase success in business? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 13:26:45-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.