Ban on Paddling Disabled Children in Schools

Corporal Punishment is allowed in some Tennessee schools, and according to a report by the Tennessee Comptroller, its used at a higher rate on children with disabilities. These can be children with both mental and/or physical disabilities.
As a result of this report, a bill to ban this practice for these children was constructed.
Carrie Hobbs Guiden of The Arc Tennessee joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to discuss the detrimental effects corporal punishment can have on these kids, and reasons why this has to stop.