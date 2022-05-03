WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Kent Oliver, Library Director at Nashville Public Library, to discuss banned books, recent legislation on banning ‘obscene’ books, and their efforts to combat against banning books on this episode of OpenLine.
Banned books: the debate in the Tennessee legislation
How do libraries feel about the recent legislation
Posted at 12:12 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:12:03-04
