WTVF-NASHVILLE —Education funding has been a hot topic heading into the 2022 legislative year. Ben Hall is joined by Gini Pupo-Walker and Reggie Nash of The Education Trust to discuss the reworking of the Basic Education Program and 2022 legislation that addresses education in Tennessee on this episode of OpenLine.
Basic Education Program and the status of 2022 education legislation
How will Tennessee change education in 2022?
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 16:25:02-05
