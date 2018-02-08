Black History Events in Nashville

Fair
Dr. Reavis Mitchell, Fisk University History professor joins OpenLine to discuss the different events going on in Nashville celebrating Black History Month.
Vanderbilt Professor Dr. Thomas Schwartz joins OpenLine to discuss the news of the White House.
Steve Layman is gives his thoughts on Super Bowl 2018.
On today's Que Pasa Nashville, Cristina is joined by long time community leader and advocate, Ramon Cisneros, to talk about the current…
Investigative reporter Ben Hall joins Nick Beres on MorningLine to discuss shocking body camera video from the aftermath of a deadly…
If you are getting ready to start drawing from social security, or if you need to apply for disability, be sure to watch. On…
Tax season is here, and with a new tax code your taxes could change. On today's Retirement Report, Hank Parrott is joined by Dr. Friday…
Thirty states across the country allow the use of some form of medical marijuana to treat ill patients. Will Tennessee join that list this…