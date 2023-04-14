Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Book Censorship in School Libraries

How can we stop books from being banned in school libraries and what are the consequences of doing so?
Erika Long from the American Library Association explains the importance of keeping books challenged by the state legislature in school libraries.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 08:33:15-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Erika Long from the American Library Association stresses the importance of making books from as many perspectives as possible available to students.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap