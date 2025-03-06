Watch Now
Bridging the Political Divide

Millions of Conversations founder Samar Ali is our guest.
Samar Ali from Millions of Conversations talks about
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do we break through the noise that divides us politically? Not through millions of voices, but with Millions of Conversations. Founder, President and CEO of Millions of Conversations and Vanderbilt Law professor Samar Ali joins host Ben Hall as they explore how to re-orient polar opposite political views into shared objectives. The two discuss listening skills, peacefully resolving conflict, healing divides and uniting Americans around common values for a shared future.
