Bridging the Political Divide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do we break through the noise that divides us politically? Not through millions of voices, but with Millions of Conversations. Founder, President and CEO of Millions of Conversations and Vanderbilt Law professor Samar Ali joins host Ben Hall as they explore how to re-orient polar opposite political views into shared objectives. The two discuss listening skills, peacefully resolving conflict, healing divides and uniting Americans around common values for a shared future.

millions of conversations website

Millions of Conversation Show page